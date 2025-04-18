“Music and Mindfulness” program helps patients manage pain and anxiety during rehab

By Stephanie Stahl, Brad Nau

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Traditional rehab involves physical and occupational therapy, and while it’s critical to help get people moving, it can be difficult. Now, Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation in Philadelphia has an additional therapy that’s helping patients deal with the pain and anxiety.

The therapy’s called Music and Mindfulness, and it helps patients feel less pain and anxiety.

Patients like Dorothy Harvey say it’s a welcome break from the stress of being hospitalized.

“It’s amazing,” Harvey said.

John Glaubitz, the music therapist who started the program, said “mental distress and physical distress kind of feed off of each other.”

“We’re using music for relaxation, for stress management, for pain management, for social interaction, all kinds of emotional goals, as well as those more functional kind of therapy goals,” Glaubitz said.

While listening to the music, patients also learn breathing techniques and how meditation calms the mind.

Lynn Falk is the movement therapist.

“We’re bringing our attention to the body, to our breath, to sensations, which can be really difficult for people who have lost sensation or are experiencing a lot of pain,” Falk said.

Ann Jones is recovering from brain tumor surgery.

“This has been difficult for me to process how my life has changed,” Jones said.

She says this is making the process a little easier.

“I’m very fortunate to be able to participate,” she said.

In addition to the music, there is also art and horticulture therapy to help patients get moving and return to their lives outside the hospital.

“It’s great to be able to help people who really need it. Everybody here is going through one of the most difficult times in their life and you get to be part of the solution,” Glaubitz said. “It’s pretty great.”

