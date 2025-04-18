New trial date set for suspect in Chiefs parade shooting at Union Station

By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A new trial date has been set for one of the suspects charged in the February 2024 mass shooting at Union Station.

A judge has scheduled a March 2, 2026, trial date for Terry Young, who is charged in connection with the deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade in 2024.

A case management conference was held Thursday afternoon in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Both sides indicated they expect to participate in mediation before the trial.

Mediation is a voluntary process where the prosecution and defense meet with a neutral third party in an effort to resolve the case outside of court.

The process could result in a plea agreement or help narrow the issues ahead of trial.

If no agreement is reached, the case will proceed as scheduled.

According to court documents, Young and two others confronted a person from another group and got into an argument during the final moments of the Chiefs Super Bowl rally.

Prosecutors allege Lyndell Mays, another suspect, was the first to pull a gun. A third suspect, Dominic Miller, is believed to have fired the shot that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Young is accused of responding to Mays by pulling out a firearm and pointing it toward Mays and the group he was with.

Miller is scheduled to go to trial in January 2026, while Mays’ trial is expected to begin in October 2025.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.