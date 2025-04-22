11-year-old collecting Uber gift cards to combat drunk driving in South Carolina

By Rashad Williams

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — Earlier this month, according to authorities, 17-year-old Tyler Bishop was killed by a drunk driver in Laurens County.

WYFF News 4 spoke with Bishop’s mother just two days after the crash that left her son dead.

The incident touched the heart of 11-year-old Bryson Schadt, a sixth-grade Greenville County student.

Bryson said he and his mom were at Bishop’s viewing last week when Bryson saw how the situation impacted Bishop’s mother. He said in that moment he knew he wanted to make a difference somehow to combat drunk driving as a whole. Bryson decided to use his current school community service project as a way to raise money to buy as many Uber gift cards as he can.

“I would then be handing them out to establishments that sell alcohol, and I’ll be handing them to the bartenders, so if the bartenders think someone is too impaired to drive, they can order them an Uber so they don’t harm themselves or someone else,” Bryson said. “It makes me feel very good inside knowing that I could’ve saved a life and prevented harm from other people.”

Bryson said you’re never too young to make an impact. Bryson’s mother, Megan, said her son’s goal is to raise $500 to get as many gift cards as he can and deliver them sometime next week.

To donate or help with Bryson’s fight against drunk driving, you can email meganschadt@gmail.com.

