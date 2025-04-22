A Queen Among Us: Honoring the Life and Legacy of Gloria Letitia Jones Coleman

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 21, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — With pearls gracing her neckline and wisdom in her every word, Gloria Letitia Jones Coleman was more than a Houston matriarch—she was a living blueprint of elegance, intellect, and service. On Sunday, April 13, 2025, the Coleman family and an entire community lost a treasured jewel. Yet, in celebrating her remarkable 90-year journey, we find comfort in knowing her spirit continues to shine in every corner of Third Ward and beyond.

Born on November 18, 1934, in Washington D.C.’s historic LeDroit Park, just steps from Howard University, Gloria was destined for greatness. A proud graduate of Dunbar High and Howard’s Miner’s Teachers College, she embodied the excellence and promise her family held dear. Her legacy, however, would be defined not just by her academic achievements, but by the way she uplifted those around her—always with style, grace, and unmatched devotion.

It was at Howard where fate introduced her to the dashing medical student John Brady Coleman—a Fisk graduate from Houston whose southern charm was only matched by his brilliance. Their marriage in 1955 marked the beginning of a powerful partnership that would span family, philanthropy, and political legacy. Together, they raised three vibrant children—Kathleen, John Jr., and Garnet—each a reflection of their parents’ values and strength.

Gloria’s life was deeply rooted in service. Whether co-authoring school projects, coordinating artful costumes, or managing her son Garnet’s campaign finances down to the last penny, she led by doing. “She was always integrally involved,” shared former State Representative Garnet Coleman, who credits his 31 years of public service to her steadfast commitment and behind-the-scenes leadership.

But Gloria was more than a political force. She was a style icon who sewed her own and her husband’s clothing, never without her signature flair. A social architect, she curated community gatherings in their Ewing Street home that doubled as strategy sessions, fundraisers, or gallery exhibitions featuring works by legends like John Biggers and Jesse Lott. And as a budget-savvy fashionista, she shopped with intention and generosity—never missing an opportunity to adorn her loved ones with carefully chosen treasures.

Organizations flourished under her touch. From The Smart Set and The Links, Inc. to The Moles and NAACP, Gloria’s influence elevated every boardroom and ballroom she entered. As Treasurer of the National Medical Association Auxiliary and President of the Port City Chapter of The Links, she brought the same precision she lent to campaign ledgers, ensuring financial success and memorable experiences.

She was also the heartbeat of Dr. John B. Coleman’s legacy, championing Prairie View A&M University and celebrating milestones like the ribbon-cutting of its library named in his honor. Her dedication to their shared causes carried through decades of travel, board appointments, and Super Bowl getaways.

In every season of life, Gloria wore her titles with pride: educator, wife, mother, grandmother, host, and humanitarian. Even in her final days, surrounded by family in the home that bore witness to countless memories, her essence remained radiant. She was preceded in death by her beloved John B. in 1994 but is survived by a legacy that continues to grow through her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and community.

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Gloria will be honored at McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home at 11 a.m. As the family requests, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice—a fitting tribute to a woman who gave so much, so selflessly.

To know Gloria Letitia Jones Coleman was to know poise under pressure, power without pretense, and love that lasted lifetimes. Houston Style Magazine joins the city, the state, and the countless lives she touched in saying: thank you, Gloria. Thank you for showing us how to lead, how to love, and how to leave behind a legacy of light.

Rest beautifully, Queen Coleman.

