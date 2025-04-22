First phase of turning former water park into nature park expected to finish this summer

By Amy Nay

Click here for updates on this story

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — A new park and recreation area is coming to the Glendale neighborhood, in the area that used to be the site of the old Raging Waters park.

The $27 million project, funded through the General Obligation Bond, is set to be unveiled in two phases, with the first now under construction with its completion set for sometime this summer.

“Monkey bars.” “Climb ropes.” “Rock climbing place.” “Swings, maybe?”

Local kids in the area sounded off Monday on things they’d like to see at a new playground in the area. Their parents say it would be a welcome addition, since the nearest playground for them right now is at Liberty Park, more than four miles away.

“We’re close!” said Jon Ruedas, the lead architect on the plan for Salt Lake City.

Ruedas says it’s the project of a lifetime, one where he’s excited to bring access to some of the opportunities he says are available in many other communities, but not as much on the city’s west side.

“This is a project that’s been in the works for a long time, and we’re excited to have it under construction right now and to bring it to the community,” he said.

Phase One will include an all-abilities destination playground, basketball courts, a dozen new pickleball courts, and a number of other ways to be active and play, but also quieter areas as well.

“Some open lawn areas and some loop trails and some passive space where people can just sort of come and relax and sit,” Ruedas said.

He says it’s unlike any other park in the state.

“Really it’s going to stand on its own, once the park is built out,” Ruedas said.

Local families welcome the new addition.

Jaimie Urzua was on a walk with her family on Monday and expressed her excitement about the coming facilities.

“I think it’s great. We love taking our son out. We go to the parks around here every day, so it’s exciting that they’re gonna utilize that space in a way that’s for families,” she said.

She said since they moved to the neighborhood four years ago, they’ve seen major improvements, but the proximity of this playground will be a welcome addition.

“It’ll definitely be the closest playground that’s near us. The next one is I think Liberty Park. We’ll have a new place to walk to!” Urzua said.

The architect on the project said this was very personal for him.

“It really means a lot to me,” Ruedas said “Throughout my career, I’ve been able to work on parks on the west side for Salt Lake County and for the city. It really is a breath of fresh air to be able to see amenities like this on the west side. This is kind of a project of a lifetime to be working on, and I’m excited to be getting this first phase open.”

A lot of community input has been a part of the design process, and that now continues for phase two, which is currently in the design phase. Phase Two construction is expected to begin next summer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.