Florida man crashes ATV after 30-mile police chase, arrested on DUI and weapons charges

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — A Cape Coral man is facing multiple charges after police said he ran from officers on an all-terrain vehicle Sunday night following a domestic violence incident in northwest Cape Coral.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers were called to a home around 8:40 p.m. for a disturbance involving weapons.

Police said they received a call that Damion Scott Stafford, 44, had been drinking and was reported to be armed with a knife and making threats. He left the scene on a red Yamaha ATV before officers arrived.

Police set up a perimeter near Wilmington Parkway and Nelson Road North. Shortly after, an officer spotted a shirtless man matching Stafford’s description on an ATV with no lights on. When the officer tried to stop him, the officer said he refused to pull over and sped away.

Neighbors say they cannot believe what they heard and saw Sunday night.

“I grew up riding four-wheelers and stuff, so I’m kind of used to seeing them all the time. But in regards to them being chased by the cops, now, I don’t see that very often,” said neighbor Jeremy Amoroso.

During the chase, which police say reached speeds of more than 80 miles per hour and spanned about 30 miles, Stafford reportedly drove through residential areas, looked back at the pursuing officer and gestured as if holding a firearm.

“He was motioning about a firearm. He was flipping off the officer behind him. He was obviously acknowledging the officer behind him. So it’s not like he could say he had no idea someone was following him, first of all, the lights and sirens were activated,” said Lisa Greenberg with the CCPD.

After swerving back and forth, Stafford then flipped off the officer with his middle finger before speeding away again.

At one point, he appeared to pull a large knife from his pocket, which police say he dropped in the roadway. The weapon was later recovered.

The pursuit ended when Stafford failed to make a turn and crashed into an embankment.

“I just heard a helicopter make a few passes around the house. Went out and back patio to see what was going on. We saw a two cop cars fly by the back of the house, and then one was blocking off the exit to the neighborhood,” said Amoroso.

Police said he did not follow commands, and a K-9 officer’s dog responded, biting Stafford in the leg. He was then taken into custody.

He was treated for injuries from the crash and the dog bite, and police noted signs of intoxication, including a blood-alcohol level of 0.2%.

After being medically cleared, Stafford was booked into the Lee County Jail.

“I’m glad no one else got injured regarding him running into a house or another car on the road. I’m glad none of the cops got injured either,” said Amoroso.

Stafford faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, driving under the influence and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

