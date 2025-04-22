Resident trapped under car after teen plows through Pennsylvania home

By Rachael Lardani

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A person was trapped under a car that smashed into their home in Adams County on Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

An Audi A4 plowed through a home in the 1900 block of Chambersburg Road/Route 30 in Franklin Township at 3:47 p.m., according to a recent report.

State police said a 16-year-old driver was traveling on Route 30 when they drove off the road and struck a utility pole before crashing into the home.

Resident trapped under car A resident who was inside the home at the time was pinned underneath the car on their stomach, police said.

The victim had to be extricated by rescue crews using mechanical equipment before they were transported to York Hospital to be treated, according to the report. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police said the 16-year-old driver refused EMS transport for suspected minor injuries.

According to the police report, the teenager was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.

The Audi had to be towed from the scene due to disabling damage, the report said.

Photos from the scene show the home torn apart from the wreck.

