Early Voting Is Here – Teneisha Hudspeth Rallies Harris County to the Polls

By Burt Levine

April 23, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX — With the energy of a hometown hero and the poise of a seasoned stateswoman, Harris County Clerk Teneisha Hudspeth is once again at the helm, urging the community to turn out for early voting in the critical Saturday, May 3rd General Election. Early voting is already underway, running from Tuesday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 29, and Clerk Hudspeth is reminding voters that this election is personal, local, and powerful.

“This election touches your schools, your water, your city taxes—things we all feel every day,” said Hudspeth, Texas Southern University alum, proud wife and mother, and the first African American woman to serve as County Clerk in Harris County history.

🗳️ Why This Election Matters

From Clear Creek ISD to West University Place, and from Sugar Land to Spring Branch ISD, cities, school districts, utility boards, and colleges are asking voters to decide the direction of local leadership. These elections don’t just shape policy—they shape your neighborhood.

“We’re not just voting for names,” Hudspeth emphasized. “We’re voting for the kind of future we want our children to grow up in.”

⏰ Early Voting Hours

April 22 – April 26 (Tuesday–Saturday): 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday, April 27: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

April 28 – April 29 (Monday & Tuesday): 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Polls will also be open on Election Day – Saturday, May 3.

🛠️ Experience You Can Trust

Hudspeth, who has 20 years of election experience, is no stranger to navigating complex voting logistics across America’s third-largest county. Since the Texas Legislature returned election operations to the County Clerk’s Office in September 2023, she has successfully overseen eight major elections, including the 2024 Primaries and General Election.

In a firm response to Governor Greg Abbott’s concerns about county readiness, she stated, “Harris County is prepared. We’re working with the Texas Secretary of State, both Republican and Democratic Parties, and the Commissioner’s Court to ensure transparency and accessibility.”

💬 A Clerk With a Calling

Hudspeth doesn’t just run elections—she leads by example. A graduate of Leadership Houston and Yale University, she also serves as the President of the International Association of Government Officials, championing election integrity nationwide.

“Voting is not a burden. It’s a blessing,” she shared. “I was raised to believe that public service is something to cherish, not just tolerate.”

📣 Let’s Get Out the Vote, Houston!

For the Houston Style Magazine audience—civic-minded, community-connected, and culture-savvy—this is the moment to show up and show out. Whether you live in Katy, Manvel, Pasadena, or Pearland, your vote is your voice. And with Clerk Hudspeth steering the process with passion and precision, the power of the people has never been clearer.

✅ What To Do Now:

Visit HarrisVotes.com to find your polling location.

Bring your ID and bring a friend.

Post your “I Voted” sticker with pride—and tag #TeamStyleMag and #HSM.

Because the future of your community starts with your vote. And the time to act is now.

