‘Make me step down.’ Controversial councilman goes on expletive-filled rant at meeting

By WXYZ News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HIGHLAND PARK, Michigan (WXYZ) — A Highland Park councilman who was charged with refusing to take a breathalyzer after a crash and driving on a suspended license spoke out at a city council meeting this week, saying in part: “make me step down.”

During the council meeting, a resident criticized Councilman Khursheed Ash-Shafii, saying she was appalled at an interview he did with 7 News Detroit last week where he defended calling police officers “white Nazis.”

“I feel as what Khursheed did was very impolite and rude, and I think he needs to apologize and step down,” she said.

Shortly after the public comment portion of the meeting, where council members were each afforded a chance to speak, Ash-Shafii went on a two-minute rant where he said anyone who has a problem with his behaviour should “make me step down.”

“Anybody who got a problem with me, tough. You want me to move, come move me. I’m sitting right here. I’m going to be here until my term is up or until the Lord calls me back, one of the two,” he said. “So anybody that don’t like Khursheed Ash-Shafii, that’s just tough titties for you, deal with it.”

He also said that he “loves a good f***ing fight” and then told everyone to have a good night.

Highland Park Mayor Glenda McDonald released a statement to 7 News Detroit. It reads:

“I do not condone the behavior demonstrated by Councilman Ash-Shafii. The language he used is unacceptable for any elected official and reflects a lack of professionalism and respect—both for the audience and for fellow members of the Council. There are always more constructive and appropriate ways to express disagreement or convey a point. Regarding his use of the word ‘revenge,’ I am unclear on who or what he was referring to. However, suggesting or threatening revenge in any context is entirely inappropriate for someone in public office.”

A police report obtained by 7 News Detroit through the Freedom of Information Act shows EMTs described a smell of alcohol and observed slurred speech from Ash-Shafii. At the scene, he stated clearly he would not take a breathalyzer test.

Our Simon Shaykhet visited Ash-Shafii at his home on April 9 to hear his explanation, but he told Shaykhet: “I don’t have time for this.”

In another incident, Ash-Shafii was caught on police body camera video in Highland Park having a contentious exchange with officers. In the video, he’s heard describing the officers as “white Nazis.”

“I don’t like white Nazis,” Ash-Shafii said.

The incident happened on March 10 at the corner of Oakman Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue.

Police were in the area to ask a bar employee about a child found wandering nearby. The councilman said he got a call to come make sure citizens were treated fairly.

By phone on last week, Ash-Shafii defended what he said.

“Absolutely. And I stand by that statement,” the councilman told 7 News Detroit.

The police chief says Ash-Shafii has been antagonistic on numerous occasions.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.