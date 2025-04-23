Skip to Content
Man accused of trying to set one of his co-workers on fire with a makeshift Lysol flamethrower

By Luke Jones

    TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) — A man is under arrest after trying to set one of his co-workers on fire with a makeshift flamethrower.

Khalid Elhindi, 28, is accused of beating the victim when his attempts to light him on fire proved unsuccessful.

The attack happened on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Imperial Star Solar factory in Tomball, where both men work.

Police say Elhindi approached the victim and poured a Gatorade bottle filled with gasoline on him after confirming his identity.

They said he then began chasing the victim while spraying a can of Lysol and used a cigarette lighter to try and ignite the Lysol.

According to prosecutors, Elhindi accused the victim of doing something to Elhindi’s mother in Sudan.

But the victim told police he doesn’t know Elhindi’s mother and has never been to Sudan.

Elhindi only caught up with the victim when he tripped and fell.

Police say he straddled the victim and tried again to light him on fire, but the lighter wouldn’t work.

At that point, he’s accused of punching the victim, who says two of his ankle bones were broken along with multiple facial bones.

Police say witnesses intervened and prevented Elhindi from doing further damage.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

