New animal ordinances help combat stray population

By Tracy Gladney

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTBS) — The Mount Pleasant City Council has four city animal ordinances under review to help combat its stray population.

The first requires that dog and cat owners microchip their animals if they keep them within the city limits. New pet owners and residents have to do so 30 days after ownership or moving into the city limits.

The second ordinance makes it unlawful for anyone to sell or give away animals within the city limits and for property owners to allow individuals to sell or give away animals on their property.

The third prohibits feeding stray animals or leaving out food for them.

Lastly, sterilization of an animal impounded within 30 days after picking up the pet is required at the owner’s cost.

The Mount Pleasant Animal Services gives a pet identification microchip to every adopted cat and dog free of charge.

Lt. Bryan Denney of the Mount Pleasant Animal Services said that of the four ordinances, the one that has received the most pushback has been the requirement of sterilization after an animal has been impounded.

Denny said the biggest conversation in Titus County is about the growing stray population and the lack of shelter space to accommodate them.

“This sterilization of reclaimed animals,” said Denny, “You could see that as a step in the direction of trying to combat that problem. It’s not going to end that problem, but it’s a step in the right direction.”

