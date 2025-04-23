Sheriff: 28-year-old man dead after truck he was working on fell on him

By Felicia Jordan

UNION, Kentucky (WCPO) — A 28-year-old man is dead after a truck bed fell on him in a Union, Ky. neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Boone County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Phillip Ridgell told WCPO that the man was working on a hydraulic line on the truck’s bed when the line failed and the truck bed fell on the worker, killing him.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the man who died.

A WCPO crew on scene saw a large police and fire response, as well as officials with the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

