Southern Indiana woman charged after trafficking child through dating app

NEW ALBANY, Indiana (WISH) — DISCLAIMER: This story contains brief mention of child sexual abuse.

A southern Indiana woman has been charged after Indiana State Police say she sex trafficked a child through an online dating app.

State police arrested Kristina McAdams, 36, of New Albany, on a warrant for child sex trafficking, promoting sex trafficking of a young child, and promoting prostitution on Thursday.

Investigators first received a tip regarding McAdams on Feb. 10. A probable cause affidavit says the online app MeetMe flagged a conversation, reporting it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as “child sexual molestation.”

MeetMe is an online social and dating app that “lets you meet like-minded people” via live videos, according to its website.

Messages recorded from MeetMe track conversations between McAdams and at least six other users discussing possible meetings for sex including the child. The website’s initial cyber tip also included McAdams’ admitting to sexually abusing the child for at least five years.

Indiana State Police added the messages listed in arrest documents were “a miniscule sample” of the conversations.

On Feb. 12, police issued a search warrant for McAdams’ phone. Department of Child Services also removed the child from McAdam’s residence. Following further investigation, McAdams was arrested on Thursday.

McAdams was taken to the Floyd County jail without incident. A court hearing has not been set.

