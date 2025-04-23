Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Woman pleads guilty in wildlife poaching case

<i>Washington County Sheriff's Office/WDJT via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Kroening admitted to helping a group of teens shoot deer at night across Washington
Washington County Sheriff's Office/WDJT via CNN Newsource
Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Kroening admitted to helping a group of teens shoot deer at night across Washington
By
Published 8:26 AM

By WDJT News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Washington County woman has pleaded guilty in a disturbing wildlife poaching case involving the illegal killing of more than 100 deer.

Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Kroening admitted to helping a group of teens shoot deer at night across Washington, Fond du Lac, and Dodge counties.

Investigators say they found rifles with serial numbers scratched off, along with bloody tools in her vehicle.

The group is also accused of harassing other animals, including geese and turtles.

Kroening will be sentenced May 2.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content