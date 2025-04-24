Drain worker stuck in 14-foot-hole rescued hours later

By WCCO News Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — A drain worker is getting medical treatment after he spent most of the night stuck in a 14-foot hole in south Minneapolis.

According to the city fire department, firefighters were dispatched shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a report of a worker stuck in a hole on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue South.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man stuck in a “minimally shored-up hole” who was pinned by sand up past his waist, officials said. Officials say the man worked for a private company.

A street department vacuum truck later assisted in suctioning sand out of the hole, while fire crews set up equipment to pull the man out as sand was being removed. Rescue crews also need to stabilize the sides of the hole to keep sand from collapsing back in on the man, officials said.

St. Paul fire crews were called in several hours later for additional assistance. Meanwhile, a Hennepin County medical team provided periodic care to the worker.

Officials say the worker was pulled out after about six hours and was able to walk on his own to the ambulance. He was taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

