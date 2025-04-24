Florida woman accused of stabbing her child more than 20 times

By Malcolm Shields

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — A Palm Beach County woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing her 3-year-old daughter.

Roshawn S. Gatlin, 27, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon (domestic).

A report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office notes its deputies responded to a stabbing on Monday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the scene, the father of the victim showed the deputies surveillance video inside the residence. A female was seen going into the kitchen and exiting with a large kitchen knife.

According to court documents, the victim’s occupation is listed as a child.

When a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital, the deputy was advised that the victim sustained more than 20 stab wounds to the torso and a stab wound to the right arm.

Sources tell WPBF, she confessed to the crime.

Luckily, the little girl does not have life threatening injuries.

Gatlin is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail without bail and was ordered by the court to not have contact with minor children or witnesses.

