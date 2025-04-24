Michele Fiore gets fraud conviction pardon from President Donald Trump

By Alyssa Roberts

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — President Donald Trump has pardoned Michele Fiore.

Fiore was found guilty in October 2024 of defrauding donors during her time on the Las Vegas City Council.

A federal jury convicted her of six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She had pleaded not guilty.

Just last week, a judge dismissed her request for an acquittal and a new trial. She was scheduled to be sentenced on May 14.

After her time on the Las Vegas City Council, Fiore launched an unsuccessful bid for state treasurer. She was later appointed to the bench as Justice of the Peace for Nye County, but was suspended without pay after her indictment in July 2024.

As Channel 13 has reported, her indictment on federal charges stemmed from an FBI investigation that produced evidence Fiore had misappropriated charitable contributions and used them on her own personal expenses.

Court records filed in August stated evidence showed Fiore diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars from her City Council campaign, political action committee and her now-dissolved charity, defrauding donors that included then-Sheriff, now-Governor Joe Lombardo.

She allegedly lied on campaign finance reports to cover up stolen funds she laundered through other companies.

Fiore maintains her innocence and has claimed the federal investigation was part of a deep-state plot to end her political career over her support for President Donald Trump and Cliven Bundy, among other issues.

Reached for comment on Thursday, Fiore sent Channel 13 a lengthy statement that reads in part:

“Today, I stand before you — not just as a free woman, but as a vindicated soul whose prayers were heard, whose faith held firm, and whose truth could not be buried by injustice. I am deeply and eternally grateful to President Donald J. Trump for granting me a full and unconditional pardon. This act of mercy is not just a correction of a legal record — it is the restoration of a life, a reputation, and a mission long targeted for destruction.”

