Murder suspect struck on interstate arrested, accused of setting body on fire in Northern Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

Click here for updates on this story

Colorado (KCNC) — Two people have been arrested, accused of killing a man and setting his body on fire in Poudre Canyon in Northern Colorado earlier this month. According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Valdez-Salvador of Fort Collins and Juana Espino of Evans have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 49-year-old Greeley man.

Investigators said that just before 5 a.m. on April 11, Larimer County Dispatch received a report of a fire under the bridge at Stevens Gulch Picnic Area, located in the 17000 block of West Highway 14, also known as Poudre Canyon Road. Crews from the Poudre Canyon Volunteer Fire Department responded and discovered the body of what they called “an obviously deceased person” was on fire.

Larimer County Sheriff’s investigators were called to gather evidence. The victim was identified as the man from Greeley by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office with assistance from the FBI. They determined his death was a homicide caused by a gunshot injury.

Investigators identified Valdez-Salvador, 32, as the murder suspect and Espino, 37, as a co-conspirator in the murder weapon purchase and homicide. Investigators said the suspects and the victim were associated with each other.

Three days later, deputies tried to contact Valdez-Salvador in the area of Rocky Mountain Avenue and Highway 34 in Loveland during a traffic stop, but he drove away. Deputies said they chased him as he reached speeds exceeding 100 mph, passed vehicles on the shoulder and struck traffic cones in construction areas.

Deputies said Valdez-Salvador stopped around mile marker 245 in Mead after getting a flat tire, where he got out of the vehicle with a handgun and ran across the highway and over the median. That’s where he was struck in the northbound lanes. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Three deputies also sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene and released.

Investigators believe the victim was murdered in Weld County several days before the April 11 fire.

Valdez-Salvador will be booked into the Weld County Jail on several charges, including first-degree murder after deliberation, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with a deceased human body, motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding and tampering with physical evidence.

Espino was arrested on April 18 and booked into the Weld County Jail on several charges, including first-degree murder after deliberation, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation, unlawful purchase of firearms, and tampering with physical evidence. She remains in custody after she was denied bond.

“This was a disturbing case that started with a lot of unknowns. Our investigators have worked nonstop for the last week to gather crucial evidence, identify the victim’s associates, locate the suspects, and build a strong case that resulted in these charges,” said Captain Bobby Moll, who leads the Investigations Division, in a statement. “This wouldn’t have been possible without our regional partners and this team’s unwavering dedication to public safety. If you bring violent crime into our county, we’ll find you.”

Anyone with information about the suspects or incident is asked to contact LCSO Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at (970) 498-5586. People who want to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.