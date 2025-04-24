There’s a farm in the city of Boston. Here’s why it’s an important part of the community

By Chris Tanaka

BOSTON (WBZ) — When you think of a farm, you generally don’t think of Boston, or any city. But there’s one in Mattapan that grows thousands of pounds of produce every year.

Sprouting up between the triple decker homes and asphalt on Norfolk Street is the Fowler Clark Epstein Farm, home to the Urban Farming Institute (UFI).

Farming, education and community in Boston “Our mission really lands at the intersection of three things: growing-farming, education and community,” said UFI deputy director Amber Dickerson. “We want to celebrate diverse food systems. We want to encourage and promote food justice.”

The organization’s mission to uplift the community is rooted in agriculture. It hosts a variety of educational programs that are centered around growth and harvest.

“Being able to look at the ‘fruits of your labor,’ literally, it can be a really profound experience for a lot of people,” says Tristram Keefe, the farm manager at UFI.

The staff of seven farmers has help from the community. Drop-in volunteers, professional and school groups help with a flower, fruit and vegetable crop that yields almost 20,000 pounds every year. It’s then sold at a discounted rate every Friday during the summer.

“We have live music, we have events, and there’s often a pretty big line, so there’s a high demand for the produce,” he says.

Boston landmark The farm was designated as a Boston landmark in 2006, but it was run down and abandoned.

In 2016, Historic Boston Incorporated renovated the property, setting the table for UFI to move in and eventually buy it in January 2024.

“Because it’s a historic site, I think sometimes folks are nervous to walk through those front gates. They’re thinking, ‘Maybe this isn’t a space for me.’ This is absolutely a space for everybody in our community,” says Dickerson.

When there’s no crop in the offseason, the institute gives out 200 family meal kits every week, free of charge.

