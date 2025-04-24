Virginia nurse becomes ‘family’ after showing extraordinary compassion to dying patient

By Melissa Hipolit

PETERSBURG, Virginia (WTVR) — When Roger Alexander Pegram Jr. was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January, the disease progressed rapidly, leaving little time for the former Peabody High School quarterback once nicknamed “Broadway Joe” after Joe Namath.

On March 1, as Pegram lay in his hospital bed at Bon Secours Southside Medical Center, nurse Kat Manning was unexpectedly reassigned to his floor—on her birthday, no less. What followed was a profound connection that transcended the typical patient-caregiver relationship.

Pegram’s family was deeply moved by Manning’s attentiveness and kindness.

When Pegram’s vitals began to decline, she remained by his side as he took his final breath.

Despite knowing him for less than 12 hours, the bond Manning formed with Pegram and his family was so meaningful that she attended his funeral.

“To come to a funeral for someone she had just met. You know, it was amazing,” Roger Pegram’s sister Janet Wilkerson said. “She was she was more concerned about the family, you know, consoling us.”

For Manning, the moment carried special significance.

She had lost her own father in March four years earlier—a loss that ultimately inspired her career in nursing.

Wilkerson was so touched by Manning’s compassion that she nominated her for a CBS 6 Gives recognition.

“I just feel there was God intervention, you know, for her to be there and to be his nurse,” Wilkerson said.

Melissa Hipolit read Janet’s email and, with the help of Bon Secours, arranged a surprise reunion between Pegram’s family and Manning so they could express their appreciation once more.

“I just want to thank you for the compassion that you showed to my brother in his last hours,” Wilkerson told an emotional Manning in a room full of family members and coworkers. “You was just outstanding and you are part of our family now. We want you to know that, and you just went far, I mean, beyond your call of duty. You know, the love was shown there, and we forever grateful for that.”

Manning told the Pegram family it was an honor to care for Roger.

“It meant so much to me to be there and now to know you all,” she said. “I had very little time with him, but I could tell about the love in that room, the man that he was. I hope y’all know how how much are my hearts and how much you’ll think about all of you.”

