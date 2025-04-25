Lobos basketball player sues UNM, Pitino in alleged hazing, UNM responds

By Web staff

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Coaching staff of the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team “disregarded incidents of hazing and violent behavior,” according to a civil rights lawsuit filed in New Mexico’s Second Judicial District Court.

Redshirt freshman Shane Douma-Sanchez filed the suit against UNM and head men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino.

In the lawsuit, Douma-Sanchez claims he was attacked on a team plane while traveling to Palm Springs, CA for the Acrisure Series basketball tournament in November. Douma-Sanchez says he was already recovering from shoulder surgery for a basketball injury when the attack happened.

According to the suit, the plane had just landed, and the coaches had gotten off the plane. An assailant, described only as a starting member of the team and scholarship recipient, punched Douma-Sanchez as he sat in his seat, fracturing his nose, along with “targeting” another injured teammate identified as “John Doe.” The lawsuit alleges the attacker was upset by the seating arrangements on the plane.

Douma-Sanchez says the player became even more aggressive over the next few hours, calling Douma-Sanchez a “fat native” and claiming the player is a gang member. Douma-Sanchez is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna. He says while UNM coaches noticed the behavior, they did nothing about it.

The suit says the events culminated in another incident when the team arrived at the hotel. It says the attacking player confronted Douma-Sanchez and John Doe in the hotel room the injured players shared, punching Doe and throwing him into a bathtub.

Douma-Sanchez says he had told coaches, including Pitino, about what happened. He says he was given the option to stay with the team or return to Albuquerque. Douma-Sanchez chose to go home.

The lawsuit seeks actual and punitive damages to be determined at trial under the New Mexico Civil Rights Act and Tort Claims Act, plus legal fees.

KOAT reached out to UNM for comment on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The university provided the statement below on Thursday, Jan. 2.

“We are aware of the filing, and it is under review. While it is our practice not to comment on specific details of ongoing legal matters, we want to assure the public that we have robust policies and procedures in place to address any concerns raised by any member of our community. The university remains committed to its core values of integrity, respect, and excellence in all aspects of our operations, including athletics. We will provide updates as appropriate while respecting the privacy and rights of all individuals involved.”

University of New Mexico responds to suit in motion to dismiss/sanctions, April 2025 View UNM’s ‘motion to dismiss,’ here, in response to Douma-Sanchez’s amended complaint filed on March 17, 2025.

“While it is our practice not to comment on specific details concerning ongoing legal matters, we strongly disagree and oppose the allegations and claims presented in Plaintiff’s original and amended complaints.

The reasons for our opposition are more fully set forth in our response brief to the motion to amend the complaint, as well as our motion to strike and for sanctions directed against Plaintiff’s counsel for asserting what we believe to be baseless allegations against the University, Coach Pitino, and our Athletics Department.” — Cinnamon Blair, UNM spokesperson

Douma-Sanchez’s attorney statement “This has been a difficult and disheartening process—one I wouldn’t wish on anyone. We have a culture in America where we victim-blame all too often. Lobo basketball coaching staff had an opportunity immediately after this incident to do the right thing, be good leaders to young men, and if they didn’t know how to do the right thing, it was written out in their own rules and procedures. However, winning was more important.

While I hold out hope that fairness and truth will ultimately prevail, the reality is that people accused of doing wrong all too often will refuse to take responsibility. Far too often, individuals and institutions choose to manipulate the truth to protect their image rather than strive to achieve justice.

To anyone involved who feels they’ve been silenced or unable to speak honestly, we strongly encourage you to come forward. Doing the right thing matters, and it’s worth remembering that whistleblower protections exist for those who have the courage and integrity to speak the truth.” — David Adams

KOAT reached out to attorney Rudy Chavez, but calls were not returned at time of airing. The defendant has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

