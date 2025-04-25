Tensions erupt over Warren Sapp arrest at Okeechobee County meeting

By Ethan Stein

Click here for updates on this story

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — Tempers flared Thursday as NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp and his supporters clashed with county commissioners during a tense public meeting, continuing the fallout from Sapp’s controversial 2024 arrest.

Sapp, who is suing the county for $20 million, alleges deputies violated his civil and constitutional rights during an arrest in February 2024.

The charges filed related to the arrest were dropped, but his appearance at the commission meeting marked his first public statement to commissioners about the arrest and protests related to the arrest.

“Sir, you are the definition of abuse of power as you sit there in that chair,” Sapp said, directing his comments to Commission Chair David Hazellief. “The good people of Okeechobee pay you a nice salary to sit in here for 180 seconds, to sit there and close your mouth and listen to public comment and you won’t do it.”

Sheriff’s deputies removed 10 attendees, including Sapp, after commissioners asked for their removal because of decorum and off-topic remarks. Some protesters cursed, even at deputies, while others were ejected before finishing their comments.

Hazellief was questioned by WPTV’s Ethan Stein about letting these individuals speak for three minutes then leave, and he abruptly left the interview.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.