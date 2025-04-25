Woman charged in shooting that killed Milwaukee dentist

By Duaa Israr

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A woman is now being charged in connection to the death of a local dentist shot and killed in Brown Deer.

Twenty-seven-year-old Keionna McGowan is now being charged with second degree reckless homicide.

On Saturday night, Brown Deer police responded to a call at an apartment complex near Park Plaza Court and Brown Deer Road. When they arrived on the scene, officers say McGowan was running around asking for help.

When officers entered her apartment, that’s when they saw 41-year-old Akintunde Bowden with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. McGowan told officers she was listening to music when Bowden knocked on her door, asking her to turn it down, which she agreed to do.

“This gentleman was banging on your door, you open the door to see what was wrong,” said Court Commissioner Barry Phillips.

McGowan told officers Bowden returned a second time, kicking her door.

“You then armed yourself, opened the door, an action occurred, and you shot because you were afraid,” said Phillips.

According to the criminal complaint, McGowan believed Bowden was intoxicated and holding a beer can, but officers say they found a can of sparkling water next to his feet.

In intake court Thursday, Phillips said there were multiple inconsistencies between the arrest detention report and the criminal complaint.

“That he witnessed exactly what she has described. With one difference. She said, banging on the door. She says, kicking on the door. Nevertheless, it corroborates her story to a certain degree,” said Phillips.

CBS 58 spoke to Bowden’s fiancé on the phone who says Bowden had simply asked McGowan to turn down her music. Family members remember Bowden as a gentle giant who dedicated his life to providing dental services to Milwaukee’s unserved communities, including inmates.

“Now I’m not saying she was right for shooting or wrong for shooting, that’s up to a jury to decide,” said Phillips.

McGowan’s bail was set to $15,000 cash.

