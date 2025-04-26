SPD: Children disciplined with extension cord; mother arrested

By KTBS Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport mother is in custody after police say she used an extension cord to discipline her two children, leaving “extensive and concerning” injuries, according to a Shreveport police news release.

Brittany West is charged with two counts of cruelty to a juvenile.

SPD youth services detectives were alerted to the children’s condition by Linwood Charter School staff. Visible injuries, including multiple scars and lacerations, were noticed on the 14-year-old and 11-year old. Some of the injuries appeared to be weeks old, police said.

“The Shreveport Police Department wants to remind the public that while parents and guardians have the responsibility to discipline their children, this must never be done in a way that causes physical harm or suffering. Discipline should never involve instruments intended to inflict pain, and it should never be administered out of anger. Striking a child in a manner that results in injury is not discipline — it is abuse,” Cpl. Chris Bordelon said in the release.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and SPD continues its mission to raise awareness and educate the community in hopes of preventing these tragic situations, he said.

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused, is asked to call local authorities.

