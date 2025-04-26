Surveillance captures chaos as gunman opens fire at SW Miami-Dade warehouse; suspect, victims ID’d

By Kevin Boulandier, Olivia DiVenti, Dannielle Garcia, Michael Hudak, Aaron Page, Samantha Sosa

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — Newly obtained surveillance video captured the moments three children ran for their lives after, authorities said, a man opened fire at an industrial plaza in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The release of the footage comes as investigators identified the gunman and the victims in Thursday afternoon’s shooting.

The shooting occurred at Priced Right Motors, a used car dealership along the 7300 block of Southwest 45th Street, in an area packed with all kinds of businesses.

A young girl wearing blue is seen searching for a safe space where the group of children can hide. At one point, she turns around to make sure the two others were following as she screamed “Get in here!” but the door is locked, so they go around the back.

The scary moments detail how people around the area of the shooting panicked and hunkered down as they heard the shots.

Deputies said 38-year-old Eduardo Rivero and his half-brother, 49-year-old Roberto Leyva, became involved in a domestic dispute just outside the dealership.

The ensuing argument caused Leyva to brandish a firearm and shoot Rivero, who was revealed by a close family friend to be the owner of the shop. He then fired again, striking 35-year-old Armando Yadro Alea, who worked at the car shop.

The gunfire prompted Chad Howett and the three children to take cover before they headed inside a gymnastics center for practice.

“Pulling up, dropped my daughter off, and I hear ‘ratatatata,’” he said. “I saw the bullets hitting the building.”

One store became a safe haven for the group. A woman who identified herself as Donna said she initially had no idea what was going on.

“And she was kind of like, ‘Could you please let us in and let us hide somewhere because…?’ I’m literally getting goose bumps, ‘Because there’s some shooting,’ and at first it was like, a shock,” said Donna.

As shots rang out, many captured the sounds on camera, while other witnesses described the scary experience.

“A lady that worked there came to us and told us to get to the wall, and that’s what we did,” said a young girl.

“We had 20 girls, and just to see their little faces, it was just scary, like the reality of it, like, oh, my God,” said the young girl’s mother.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Tactical teams busted through the door of the business right next door to the car lot. On Friday night, that area was boarded up.

“I saw a lot of police officers with all of their gear. All of their armor,” said another witness.

“I heard the shootout,” said a woman who was in the area. “It’s just heartbreaking.”

7Skyforce captured Alea in the bed of an MDSO pickup truck. On the ground, a bystander recorded video showing a different angle of the victim.

Rivero would succumb to his injuries at the hospital. As of Friday evening, Leyva remains in critical condition, and Alea is stable.

In the aftermath of the shooting, bullet holes could be seen right beneath the entrance to the gymnastics facility, Deputies recovered a handgun and magazines of ammunition that were found on the ground.

Speaking with reporters Thursday night, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said Leyva was targeting his own family member.

“This was clearly a family argument. A family problem that had been ongoing for many years. The subject went there specifically to confront his half-brother,” she said.

A man who described himself as Rivero’s brother arrived at the hospital upset. He said Rivero was shot and killed by the subject.

“And he killed my little brother; that little [expletive] is alive. He better hope they put him in prison,” he said. “He got shot through his neck; it went out his head, and he’s alive. That shooter’s alive.”

Other family members, still too shaken up to speak on camera, said the shooting was a tragic result of a months-long dispute over the family business.

