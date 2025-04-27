New Twin Cities nonprofit provides haircuts to community members in need

By Rachel Holt

Minneapolis, Minnesota (WCCO) — A new Twin Cities nonprofit is embracing the words “when you look good, you feel good.”

“A haircut can kind of change a person’s whole view on themselves, or view on their like, outlook on life and everything,” Shear Hope Collective founder Nick Williams said.

Shear Hope Collective is a group of Minnesota stylist and barbers bringing the salon to the people — at no cost. Its mission is to make sure everyone has access to grooming.

“Majority of people care for other people,” Williams said. “They just don’t know how to go about it.”

Williams says he feels lucky he found a way — applying his skills as a barber to help give haircuts to people in need. He founded Shear Hope Collective at the start of this year.

Sunday, alongside barber and friend Andi Martin, the duo gave haircuts to clients at Catholic Charities Dorothy Day Place campus in St. Paul.

“I know when I’ve been down, just like any one like act of kindness can make a huge difference,” Martin said.

For some, it was their first professional haircut in years.

“I’ve never been homeless, but like, I don’t think you need to experience something to like, care about something,” Williams said.

Catholic Charities Twin Cities Volunteer Specialist Brett Zimowicz says it’s a service clients ask for a lot. Cost and lack of transportation is a typical barrier without programs like Shear Hope Collective.

“You see people stand up a little straighter when they’re looking good,” he said.

People, like Mackenzie Nesmith.

“I’m feeling really good,” he said post-trim. “I mean, I have my job that I got lined up coming up, so I’m just been trying to get myself ready for that.”

Nesmith is excited to start a job at Valleyfair next month, which also sets him up with housing.

“Just really looking forward to that opportunity,” he said.

Nesmith says the fresh cut has him feeling good – but also, grateful.

“It’s really helpful to know that there are people out here who just like care about what you are going through, and take their time to come in on a Sunday and just be able to give their time and services to help you feel better about yourself,” he said. “That the impact of that is bigger than a lot of people would recognize, in my opinion.”

Shear Hope Collective does about 15 haircuts a week and growing rapidly. They regularly do hair cuts at People Incorporated, Every Third Saturday and plans to work with MACV this summer.

