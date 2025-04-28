Albuquerque police locates mother of newborn baby found dead in dumpster

By Amari Saxton

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Albuquerque police found the mother of the deceased newborn baby who was found in a dumpster last week.

Detectives determined that the mother was homeless, and officers had been checking locations through the valley to try to find her. Officers were eventually able to locate her this morning when a tip came in from Children Against Crimes Unit that resulted in a DNA unit for the possible mother.

The 31-year-old woman told detectives that the baby was stillborn. The Office of the Medical Investigator is waiting for results of lab results before determining a cause of death. They are not able to rule out that the baby was stillborn.

After consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, detectives are not able to charge the mother with a crime at this point.

