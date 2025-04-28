DEA says over 100 undocumented immigrants arrested at “underground nightclub”

By Austen Erblat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KCNC) — At least 114 people who are allegedly in the United States unlawfully were arrested at a party in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The DEA went on to say that the operation, with over 300 officers and agents from the FBI, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the IRS, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, U.S. Postal Police, and local law enforcement, also yielded the seizure of firearms and drugs near Academy Boulevard and Airport Road around 3:45 a.m.

“Part of busting up the underground nightclub in Colorado Springs included the arrest of 114 illegal aliens,” the DEA said on social media. “Drugs and weapons have also been seized at this underground nightclub in Colorado Springs.”

Law enforcement officials said over 200 people were at the party in total, and those who the DEA said were in the country unlawfully were turned over to ICE for processing and “likely eventual deportation.”

Video posted by the DEA on social media shows agents in tactical gear smashing the window of a building as dozens of people walk out the front door. Some of those initially attempt to run from the area, but agents and officers with guns drawn tell the crowd to get on the ground. That video shows many of them complying and putting their hands up.

DEA officials went on to say that active duty U.S. military personnel were at the party, some working private security and others as patrons.

“It’s obviously concerning to have active duty military involved. We’re working with our partners at Army CID on that case,” said DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen. “There’s a lot of military bases here, so it’s not necessarily surprising, but we’re going to take that very seriously.”

An official with Fort Carson — the large U.S. Army post near Colorado Springs — said that active-duty soldiers are allowed to have employment outside the U.S. Military, but it needs to be approved by their unit commander. The official did not immediately know if any of the servicemembers allegedly at the event had that approval.

In a tweet, U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said the club is frequented by gang members, that cocaine and methamphetamines were seized, and that two people were arrested on existing warrants.

No one who was detained or arrested at the event has been publicly identified.

Colorado state law limits the scope of collaboration between local governments — including law enforcement agencies — and federal immigration authorities, unless those federal agencies have a warrant signed by a federal judge or magistrate.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez says the efforts of his department were “solely to address criminal violations affecting the safety of our community.”

“I want to be clear that it is the responsibility of the Colorado Springs Police Department to investigate criminal activity and make arrests when appropriate. This operation was the result of a months-long investigation into serious criminal activity in our community,” he said in a statement on Sunday. “While the investigation is ongoing, arrests for these criminal violations are expected. CSPD is aware that our federal partners also detained multiple people for suspected immigration violations during the operation. CSPD is not authorized to conduct immigration enforcement under Colorado law.”

Yemi Mobolade, the first immigrant to serve as mayor of Colorado Springs, praised law enforcement’s efforts while condemning alleged criminals.

“Let me be clear: criminal activity of any kind, from anyone, will not be tolerated in Colorado Springs,” he said in a statement. “This investigation and the execution of these warrants are the result of clear evidence of serious criminal conduct. Our residents deserve to live in a city where the rule of law is upheld and where illegal behavior is met with firm and decisive action. We will continue working together to ensure the safety and well-being of our entire community.”

