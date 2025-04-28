How Pope Francis’ legacy reshapes the American catholic landscape

By Pooja Mamnoor

4/23/25 (LAPost.com) — Pope Francis, who died Monday after serving as pontiff for 11 years, energized a traditionalist movement within American Catholicism that gained strength throughout his papacy. Pope Francis’ emphasis on inclusion, climate change, and migrants clashed with conservative Catholic sensibilities in the U.S., leading to a decade of tension that transformed the American church.

When Pope Francis assumed leadership in 2013, many American Catholics anticipated his focus on inclusivity and ministry to marginalized communities would revitalize the church. Instead, his progressive approach galvanized conservative Catholics, strengthening resistance among the American church hierarchy, elected officials, and congregants.

“Pope Francis changed all that,” Massimo Faggioli, a professor of theology at Villanova University, said, referring to the previously friendly relationship between popes and the U.S. “He interrupted a long period of an extremely friendly relationship between the popes and the United States.”

The Pope’s critics represented a minority of American Catholics but wielded considerable influence. In February, just months before his death, Pope Francis criticized President Trump’s immigration policies in a letter to American bishops, claiming deportations violated the “dignity of many men and women, and of entire families.” The letter also appeared to rebut Vice President JD Vance’s interpretation of Catholic theological concepts.

Ken Hackett, the first U.S. ambassador to the Holy See during Pope Francis’ tenure, observed growing American discontent with the Pope’s priorities. When Pope Francis released his climate encyclical “Laudato Si'” in 2015, “You had groups coming to Rome to protest it,” Hackett noted.

The pontiff’s relationship with American conservatives deteriorated further when he remarked, “Who am I to judge?” regarding gay priests in 2013. Though this statement did not alter church doctrine, it represented a significant departure from his predecessors’ tone and angered traditionalists.

John Yep, chief executive of Catholics for Catholics, characterized the Pope’s approach as “intentional weaponized ambiguity.” Yep also criticized a document Pope Francis signed in 2019 during his historic visit to the Arabian Peninsula, which stated “diversity of religions” was “willed by God.”

“It’s counter to the very notion of the Catholic faith,” Yep said. “If God doesn’t care what religion you are, there’s no point.”

Pope Francis’ support among American Catholics declined during his tenure but remained high. According to a Pew Research Center survey last year, 75% of U.S. Catholics viewed him favorably, down eight points from just a few years earlier and 15 points below his peak popularity in early 2015.

The survey revealed a widening partisan gap in Americans’ perception of the Pope. Almost 90% of Catholics identifying as Democrats or leaning Democratic held positive views of Pope Francis, compared with just 63% of Catholic Republicans or Republican-leaning Catholics. This represented the largest partisan divide of his papacy, which began with Republicans viewing him more favorably than Democrats.

In 2021, Pope Francis restricted the Traditional Latin Mass, limiting where and when priests could celebrate the pre-Vatican II liturgy. This move further alienated liturgical conservatives who believed he was suppressing a thriving tradition popular among young families.

“It’s a very small cohort, but the diversity of practice in the church is a good thing,” Ashley McGuire, a senior fellow at the Catholic Association, said.

Pope Francis openly acknowledged the resistance he faced from American Catholics. In 2023, speaking to fellow Jesuits during World Youth Day in Lisbon, he expressed concern about “a very strong, organized, reactionary attitude” within the American church. He lamented the “backwardness” of some American conservatives and warned “ideologies replace faith.”

The Pope took concrete actions against his American critics. He removed Cardinal Raymond Burke from his position as prefect of a Vatican court after Burke warned “the church is like a ship without a rudder” under Pope Francis’ leadership. In 2023, he fired Joseph Strickland, the bishop of Tyler, Texas, who had accused the Pope of undermining the faith. The Pope also evicted Cardinal Burke from his Vatican apartment.

Pope Francis’ predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, had maintained closer ties with American Catholics, sharing their anti-liberal theological orientation. John Paul II had viewed the U.S. as an ally against communism during his 27-year papacy. Pope Francis, however, approached the relationship differently, expressing skepticism toward the U.S. as a global power and emphasizing issues many conservative American Catholics considered secondary.

“He never talked about sin, he never talked about conversion,” Michael Hichborn, president of the Lepanto Institute, said.

Conservative Catholic media outlets in the U.S. intensified criticism of the Pope, with some questioning whether he was legitimately elected. In February, when he was hospitalized for five weeks, the website LifeSiteNews published an opinion essay suggesting irregularities in the 2013 conclave may have invalidated his papacy.

The American church appears positioned to continue moving rightward. More than three-quarters of young priests describe themselves as theologically conservative. Catholics who attend Mass more frequently tend to oppose changes to church teachings on contraception and female ordination.

Vance, a Catholic convert whose religious views are intertwined with his political positions, met briefly with Pope Francis at his residence in Rome on Easter Sunday, making him among the last people to see the pontiff alive. Catholics comprise over one-third of Trump’s cabinet, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“We’re looking for clarity and fearlessness in pronouncing the truth,” McGuire said. “Church unity is going to be really important.”

As the church prepares to select Pope Francis’ successor, many American Catholics seek clear leadership during politically and globally uncertain times.

