Court documents: Woman found nearly mummified in home, son charged

By Chris Essex

PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana (WTHI) — A Greencastle man appeared in court today for an initial hearing.

Randy Haltom is being charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

In December 2024, Greencastle police were dispatched to a home after receiving reports of a deceased person. Upon arrival, they found Randy Haltom’s elderly mother, Sandra Haltom, dead in her bedroom.

According to court documents, Sandra Haltom’s body was described as “literally skin and bone,” and she was nearly mummified.

After a months-long investigation, it was determined that Sandra Haltom died of malnutrition.

Randy Haltom has been arrested and charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death. He is currently being held in the Putnam County Jail.

