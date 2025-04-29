‘God saved her’: Florida woman badly burned when home was set on fire while she was napping

By Meghan Moriarty

MERRITT ISLAND, Florida (WESH) — A woman is recovering after nearly 60 percent of her body was burned in an alleged arson attack a week and a half ago.

“God saved her because the fire only hit the end of the bed,” Angela Klusek told WESH 2, while showing the remnants of what’s left inside the charred home.

WESH 2 first reported on the fire a week ago. Deputies said the victim’s boyfriend set the home on fire. William Clements Jr. was arrested and charged with attempted murder, arson and animal cruelty, as the victim’s dog was inside the home at the time.

Clements was seen leaving the area around the time of the fire. An arrest affidavit said he told deputies, “Are you looking for me?” when he was spotted. WESH 2 is not naming the victim due to safety concerns, but Klusek — a friend of the family — said this was a case of domestic violence.

“The night before, he brought her flowers and chocolate,” Klusek said. “I know there were multiple, multiple cans of gasoline found in the house. Poured it everywhere.”

The affidavit said a five-gallon gas can was found in one of the bedrooms.

The victim was taking a nap and had her door locked when Clements came into the home.

“He pounded on the door — this is what she was telling me. He pounded on the door, woke her up. She smelled gas, and whoosh,” Klusek said. “He couldn’t get to her, luckily, or he would have — we’re sure — he would’ve poured gasoline on her.”

The victim called 911 as soon as she smelled the gasoline. She escaped through a window with help from a neighbor who rushed next door.

“He [the suspect] did not succeed in what he wanted to do, and that shows the strength of this family,” Klusek said. “Now, it’s, let’s rebuild. Let’s keep him away for the rest of his life.”

Klusek and other members of the community have been going through the rubble, trying to salvage whatever they can.

“The stuff can be replaced, but you can’t get a picture of your daughter twirling batons — you know, you can’t get that back,” Klusek said.

