Homeowner killed during gunfight in his garage, police say

By Chaz Miller

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A man was killed during an apparent home invasion in southwest Houston on Monday, according to police.

A detective told Eyewitness News that they believe the homeowner was being watched elsewhere and then followed to his house on Ludington near Sandpiper Drive.

The Houston Police Department said that at about 10 p.m., two suspects kicked down the back door, and a shootout with the homeowner happened in the garage area.

The homeowner died after being shot multiple times, according to police.

Authorities said his wife, who was upstairs during the home invasion, called 911.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene.

At this time, investigators don’t have any information about the suspects or a motive for the home invasion.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that they heard the gunshots, but didn’t think much of it.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows two suspects, one with a gun, running out of an open garage door.

One neighbor said that the truck seen in the video had nothing to do with this scene.

ABC13 spoke with one of the victim’s family members, who was in disbelief that this had happened.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.