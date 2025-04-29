Judge denies Lehua Kalua’s request to drop murder charges in Isabella “Ariel” Kalua case

By Kristen Consillio

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Lehua Kalua, the mother accused of murdering six-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua, walked in the court room in a white jumpsuit hoping for a different outcome.

But after a judge denied dropping her murder charges, the little girl’s loved ones breathed a sigh of relief.

“I’m very relieved,” said Ariel’s aunty Robbie Akana. “I’m happy.”

Lehua wanted the judge to dismiss charges of second degree murder and hindering prosecution, saying there were defects in the charges against her.

She, along with her husband, Isaac “Sonny” Kalua are accused of killing the girl back in 2021.

Court documents said Ariel was severely abused and kept in a dog cage with duct tape on her mouth.

“We need justice, whether she’s missing or what. Just tell the truth, what happened to her, that’s it cause no matter which way you go, you’re still going to be where you’re at, but give us that respect and dignity as a family,” Akana said. “We need to know, ‘Where’s our baby?'”

In court records, one of Ariel’s siblings testified she witnessed the Kaluas pouring a mysterious liquid into drains at beaches and discarding cooking items in public dumpsters, saying she was forced to help cover up the crime.

Ariel’s body was never found.

“It’s been almost four years and since then to now how many children have passed under the system?,” Akana said. “The family needs to know, the family needs to be at peace and the family needs to know.”

The couple’s trial date is set for May 19.

