Malcolm X’s historic Inkster home opening to public in May following restoration

INKSTER, Michigan (WXYZ) — A small house in Inkster that played a pivotal role in Malcolm X’s life will soon open its doors to the public. The home, where Malcolm X discovered his Muslim faith and changed his name from Malcolm Little, has been carefully restored to preserve its historical significance.

The house belonged to Malcolm X’s brother, Wilfred Little, and his wife Ruth. It was in this home during the 1950s that Malcolm X underwent a profound transformation that would shape American history.

“Wilfred was already writing letters to Malcolm while he was in prison, telling him about the Nation of Islam,” said Aaron Sims, founder of Project We Hope, Dream and Believe.

Those letters changed Malcolm’s life.

“He went from Malcolm Little to Malcolm X in this house. He got him started at the Mosque Temple No.1 and things of that nature,” Sims said.

The restoration project focused on authenticity, preserving elements like the original bathtub where Malcolm X performed religious washing rituals.

“When you read the book that Malcolm did, he talks about washing his feet. This is the original tub where they actually came and washed their feet in,” Sims said.

The team worked meticulously to recreate the home’s interior, from exact paint colors to period-appropriate furniture styles.

“This will be the living room that we reconstructed, put new walls in,” Sims said.

Wilfred’s daughter has been providing details about life in the home during the 1950s, helping to ensure historical accuracy in the restoration.

“Wilfred’s daughter… she’s been like the instrumental to letting us know like what it was like in the 1950s when she lived here,” Sims said.

Visitors can explore the bedroom shared by Malcolm and his brother Wilfred, along with other rooms that have been carefully restored to their original condition.

The historic site will open to the public on May 17.

