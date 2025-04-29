Parents charged after teen allegedly accessed gun from ‘unsecured travel bag’ before deadly shooting

By Miya Shay

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) — Charges have been filed against the parents of a teen boy accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old girl on a playground last month.

Records show Kenneth and Cassie Coney are charged with making a firearm accessible to a child. According to charging documents, their son was able to get hold of a gun from an unsecured travel bag that belonged to them.

On March 21, at about 4 p.m., 14-year-old Anaya Zachary was shot and killed in the 4600 block of Village Lane by a fellow Goose Creek CISD student, according to Baytown police.

The male student, who has not been publicly identified because he is a juvenile, was charged with murder and taken to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say they believe there was an altercation of some sort between Anaya and the suspected male shooter earlier in the day, possibly on the school bus.

Later, while Zachary was at the apartment complex’s playground, the boy allegedly approached and fatally shot her.

“That little boy didn’t go purchase that gun,” Zachary’s cousin told ABC13 last month. “That little boy didn’t go next door and get the gun. He didn’t get the gun off the bus. For him to go home and get it, he knew it was there.”

