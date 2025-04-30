1-year-old girl suffers severe burns; police arrest babysitter

By Bob Jones

AKRON, Ohio (WEWS) — A 1-year-old girl is being treated at Akron Children’s Hospital for first-degree, second-degree and third-degree burns.

Police were looking for the toddler’s babysitter, who is facing child endangerment charges in connection with the severe burns. The babysitter was arrested just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lay’Onna Peterson suffered burns on her face, arms, chest and backside while in the care of the babysitter, police said.

The child’s mother, Breanna Peterson, said Lay’Onna is a smart, outgoing, independent girl, and it’s hard to see her with bandages around her head and over much of her body.

“I can’t sleep. I can’t doing nothing. I can’t even think straight,” Breanna said.

According to the mother, Lay’Onna was dropped off on Wednesday at the home of a family friend on Lakeshore Boulevard to watch the girl for a few days.

Breanna said when she came back Saturday to pick up her daughter, she was sitting criss-cross on the floor with no clothes on and crying from the burn injuries.

Breanna said the babysitter, a 52-year-old woman, and a man in the house both said something odd to her.

“Don’t take her to the hospital. Don’t call police.” Breanna responded, “Why?”

A relative who had gone to the house with Breanna to pick up the girl called 911.

“Her whole face is burned. Nobody is telling us what happened,” she told the operator.

Akron police body camera video shows an officer responding to the commotion near the babysitter’s home. The officer asked what was going on.

“She won’t tell me what the (expletive) happened,” Breanna said as she held onto her daughter inside a car.

Lt. Michael Murphy said detectives believe the girl was scalded in a shower or bath, and they believe it was an accident.

The babysitter was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

“It’s very concerning, an incident with a child and the extent of injuries that this child has is very concerning to us,” Murphy said.

Adding to the concern, Murphy said the caregiver didn’t report the severe burns for a few days and didn’t get the girl medical attention during that time.

“It’s problematic because those are injuries that need to be treated as soon as possible,” Murphy said.

As bad as the injuries are, Breanna said doctors told her it could have been even worse.

“They said if I didn’t bring her in when I did, she could have died, literally.”

Breanna said Lay’Onna is receiving pain medication, has a procedure scheduled for Friday, and could remain in the hospital for several more days.

“I’m looking for justice, answers— all of that— because this ain’t right.”

