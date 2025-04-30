Bridge in Pennsylvania, collapses as propane truck drives over



By Jessica MacAulay, Jim McHugh, Aziza Shuler

EMMAUS, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A bridge in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, collapsed while a propane truck was crossing it Tuesday afternoon.

The Sharp Energy truck tried to cross the narrow wooden bridge connecting Orchid Place in Emmaus to the Wildlands Conservancy. As the truck pulled onto the deck, the section between the entrance and the first pier collapsed into Little Lehigh Creek.

Crews safely evacuated the driver, then spent hours hoisting the truck with a crane.

A sign posted ahead of the bridge makes it clear: 5 tons max.

The tanker is likely two to three times heavier than that.

Fortunately, no propane leaked. The removal process caused a temporary power outage for nearby homes.

“We are aware of the situation and are working closely with local officials to investigate the incident,” a spokesperson for Sharp Energy, which owns the truck, told CBS News Philadelphia.

The bridge is in full repair mode for the foreseeable future.

“Them losing that access for the conservancy and a few residents down there, I’m sure it’s going to be a huge inconvenience,” neighbor David Hudnel said.

Pennsylvania State Police is overseeing the investigation.

