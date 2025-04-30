Chainsaw artist transforms Helene-felled trees into sculptures

By Ruby Annas

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — In one part of Asheville, trees knocked down by Helene are becoming works of art with the help of a local chainsaw artist.

Mountain Mike Ayers is working to transform two 10-foot white pine logs in front of a home on Beaverdam Road.

The logs were one big tree that came down during the storm.

Ayers said the design is a wildlife scene.

“They’re really into what that they call ‘wood spirits,’ like protectors of the forest. They’re really into the forest scene which is why they wanted to save the tree after it fell,” said Ayers. “It’s [a] wood spirit face and then his beard, that’s the curly pieces you see going up it and in that is all the wildfire that he protects.” Ayers said you will likely start seeing more of his work around Asheville. He said other people have also reached out to him about creating artwork from trees damaged or brought down by Helene.

Visit the website to learn more about Ayer’s business, Mountain Mike’s Whetstone Woodworks.

