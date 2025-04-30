Convicted sex offender accused of following child to San Rafael school

By Tim Fang

SAN RAFAEL, California (KPIX) — A convicted sex offender who was on parole was arrested by San Rafael police Tuesday after he allegedly followed a middle school student onto a campus, police said.

Shortly after 8 a.m., officers were called to Woodland Avenue on reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Police received another call from officials at Davidson Middle School of the man following a juvenile onto the campus.

The man made no physical contact with the student and fled when school officials approached, according to officers.

Police identified the man as 45-year-old Willie Jessie Clinton-Jones, who was known to officers as a convicted sex offender and who had an arrest history with the department. He was on parole and was ordered to wear a GPS tracking monitor.

A large-scale search of the area was launched for Clinton-Jones, with police calling in the drone team from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Officers contacted the California Department of Corrections and rehabilitation, who provided updates in real time on Clinton-Jones’ location.

Clinton-Jones was arrested without incident on the 200 block of Woodland, not far from the school. He was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of being a sex offender on school grounds and child annoyance, along with a parole violation.

Police said Clinton-Jones was released from jail about 24 hours earlier for a prior case. He had been arrested for similar violations dating back to at least 2017, which officers described as “dangerous and indecent criminal acts.”

“SRPD takes these incidents very seriously and understands that there is community concern for this kind of criminal behavior,” police said in a statement.

Clinton-Jones is being held without bail on a parole hold, police said.

