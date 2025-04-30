New Orleans police honor 13-year-old with terminal brain cancer

By Randi Rousseau

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A 13-year-old living with terminal brain cancer was celebrated by the New Orleans Police Department as he pursues his dream of becoming a police officer in as many cities as possible.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer at the age of 6.

DJ was given an unforgettable experience by the NOPD, including being awarded the Medal of Merit and chasing down criminals on the streets of New Orleans.

“We have a hero officer who was able to catch some notorious bad guys,” said NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

Daniel was sworn in as an honorary officer by the NOPD back in 2022, but this time, he was truly on top of the world, riding on a float and experiencing the life of a police officer.

“I was not expecting all this,” Daniel said, expressing his surprise and joy at the celebration.

Daniel, who is a hero himself, is not only focused on fighting crime but also on raising awareness about other kids like him who are living with cancer.

He has become an honorary officer at hundreds of departments across the country and was even honored by President Trump during a joint session of Congress, where he was sworn in as a honorary Secret Service agent.

