North Carolina babysitter charged with child abuse after hitting 5-year-old boy with tablet, warrant reveals

By Carrie Hodgin

RANDOLPH COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A babysitter was charged with child abuse in Randolph County, according to warrants.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said a warrant was served against Jody Alanna Hayes. The Sheriff’s Office said on Feb. 3, they received a report of potential child abuse on U.S. Highway 64 in Ramseur.

An arrest warrant accused Hayes, who was babysitting for the weekend, of assaulting and hitting a 5-year-old boy with a tablet. The warrant revealed the boy received bruises and lacerations to his lips. The warrant also stated the boy was choked and that he received multiple lacerations to the front and back of his neck, as revealed in the documents.

The sheriff’s office said it sought charges against Hayes following an investigation. Charges include felony negligent child abuse-resulting in serious physical injury, and misdemeanor assault on a child under 12.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team located Hayes on Tuesday at her home. She was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center, where she was served a warrant.

Hayes was also issued no bond and will appear in court on Wednesday.

