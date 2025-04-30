Power outages linger in Metro Detroit in aftermath of high winds, thunderstorms

By Paula Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Some property damage resulted in Metro Detroit from scattered, brief thunderstorms that came through the region Tuesday afternoon and evening amid a high wind situation.

The weather resulted in a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Oakland and Macomb counties.

About 1,600 DTE Energy customers remain without power this morning in the Metro Detroit area and up into the Michigan Thumb region, according to the DTE outage map.

A noticeable damage incident happened in Oakland County’s Waterford Township, where the Rolladium Family Fun Center roller rink on Highland Road had severe roof damage. Cleanup started shortly afterwards.

“THANK YOU to our family, friends, employees, and skating community for your support, prayers, encouragement and helping hands today. Thankful no one was hurt. We are working around the clock to repair the roof so we can get back to rolling and having fun,” the roller rink posted on its social media account.

In addition, Lutheran North High School in Macomb County’s Macomb Township is closed Wednesday. The school cited a power surge and lengthy brownout for causing malfunctions in the fire alarm system. With repairs continuing into the night, school officials decided to call off classes.

There were temporary road closures in Lapeer County Tuesday afternoon because of tree branches and power lines down. Another road closure remained in effect Wednesday morning on Squirrel Road in Oakland County because of fallen power cables.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.