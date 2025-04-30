Skip to Content
Woman wins $1 million prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By John MacLauchlan

    DEERFIELD BEACH, Florida (WFOR) — A South Florida woman won a million-dollar prize surprise playing the Florida Lottery’s 50X The Cash scratch-off game.

Mary Mayers Johnson, of Deerfield Beach, chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Johnson bought her winning ticket at a Publix on SW 36 Avenue in Pompano Beach. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it.

The $5 scratch-off game features more than $145 million in cash prizes, including 14 top prizes of $1,000,000. The overall odds of winning a prize are about 1 in 4.

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They’ve generated nearly $19.80 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $48 billion to enhance education and sent over a million students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

