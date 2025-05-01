Boil water advisory issued for nearly half the city

By Zac Harmon

WYOMING, Michigan (WXMI) — A power outage on Wednesday morning caused Wyoming’s city water system to lose pressure, triggering a boil water advisory for nearly half of the city.

The advisory was issued on April 30, impacting an area generally defined as north and east of Buck Creek. A portion of Kentwood is also part of the advisory, from east of Division Avenue to Madison Avenue and from the north side of Maplelawn Street to south of Harp Street.

Because the pipes lost pressure, harmful bacteria may have contaminated the water supply. People and businesses in the impacted area should boil water before using it for things like cooking, cleaning, brushing teeth, or making ice.

Staff with Wyoming’s Department of Public Works restored water pressure on Wednesday and are now taking samples to test for contamination. According to state drinking water standards, the system must pass two rounds of testing over a minimum of 48 hours before the boil water advisory will be lifted.

If you have questions about the advisory, you can contact the Wyoming Department of Public Works at (616) 530-7260.

