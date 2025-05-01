Donut shop owner shoots and kills suspected armed robber in southeast Houston, HPD says

By Courtney Carpenter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A deadly shooting inside a southeast Houston donut shop unfolded Thursday morning, with an employee of the business pulling the trigger, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the owner of the Snowflake Donut Shop on Winkler Drive, just around the corner from the Gulf Freeway, shot and killed a suspected robber at about 6 a.m.

Police believe a gunman, about 20 to 30 years old, wearing dark clothing, entered the business to rob the place before the employee shot him to death.

HPD said it’s still working to identify the suspect.

“This is a busy place,” Socrates Trujillo with HPD said. “We have people getting some donuts or kolaches before they head to work or school. So, it could’ve ended very differently. Innocent civilians could’ve been shot and injured.”

Trujillo said a grand jury will decide whether the employee is charged.

Last week, the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable’s Office posted a warning on social media about a couple of young people who had been targeting donut shops in the area.

However, police said they don’t know if this one is connected to any other robberies.

