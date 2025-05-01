Dozens of Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle nests located on the Texas coast this nesting season

By Myra Sanchez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — Nesting season for Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle began in late March, and so far, roughly 34 nests have been found along the Texas coast.

According to Dona Shaver with Padre Island National Seashore, National Park Service says 6 Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nests were located in Texas, including 1 on Mustang Island, 3 on North Padre Island at Padre Island National Seashore, and 2 on South Padre Island on April 27.

The total number of nests found on the Texas coast this year has reached 99 — including 1 on San Jose Island , 1 on Mustang Island, 10 on South Padre Island, 1 on Boca Chica Beach, and 21 on North Padre Island, including 21 on Padre Island National Seashore.

Dr. Shaver said that people need to be aware of their surroundings on the beach, especially during the spring and summer months during nesting season.

“While on the beach, it is important to keep your eyes open, especially on windy days, as this is the prime weather condition they typically nest in. If you do come across a nesting sea turtle, make sure to keep your distance as they can become easily startled and false crawl, meaning they return to the ocean without nesting,” said staff at Amos Rehabilitation Keep.

As always, if you find a nesting Kemp’s Ridley Turtle, please stand back and let her nest undisturbed and immediately notify a passing turtle patroller or call 1-866-TURTLE-5.

Area Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Facilities Texas Sealife Center Address: 14220 S Padre Island Dr Corpus Christi, TX 78418 Phone: (361) 589-4023

Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) The University of Texas Marine Science Institute Address: 750 Channel View Drive Port Aransas, TX 78373 Phone: (361) 749-6711 Injured Shore Bird Ark Hotline: (361) 749-6793

Texas State Aquarium’s Wildlife Rescue Center Address: 4230 Rincon Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402 Phone: (361) 881-1210

