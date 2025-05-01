Firefighters save prom night during response to damaging house fire

By Andrew Adams

Click here for updates on this story

SANDY, Utah (KSL) — Firefighters not only saved the day when fire quickly spread from a shed to a house Saturday — they also saved prom night.

According to homeowner Holly Hendrickson, it appeared the fire had started from some rags that combusted in the family’s shed, and the flames reached propane tanks as well as gas for the lawnmower.

“It got really hot and really bad because there was a lot of fuel around here,” Hendrickson told KSL-TV during an interview Wednesday. “It just went straight up.”

The flames melted garbage cans, ladders and some of the neighbor’s exterior as the fire scorched up the east side of the house, doing significant damage upstairs inside the home.

“My husband said that when (firefighters) came back the second time, the flames were in the middle of the bed, like 3 or 4 feet high,” Hendrickson said.

When crews arrived, Sandy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghie said firefighters scrambled to put out the flames.

Once they had gained the upper hand, they learned of another urgent issue.

Sixteen-year-old Zoey Hendrickson’s prom dress, shoes and boutonniere were still inside.

“Yeah, it was always on my mind,” the teen acknowledged. “I was like, well, prom doesn’t really matter anymore.”

Zoey’s mom said the teen was more worried about the house.

“Once that got under control, we were like, ‘Zoey, you can still go to prom!'” Hendrickson said.

Firefighters stepped in to help once again.

“You can’t miss prom, so we started working with mom, dad and Zoey to figure out what we can do,” McConaghie said.

McConaghie said firefighters went inside and found the boutonniere in good condition in a refrigerator.

Hendrickson said the shoes were soggy but salvageable for pictures with a little polishing from the fire team.

The smoke-damaged dress, however, was another story.

Hendrickson said McConaghie first called the dry cleaners and then moved on to figure out where the dress was purchased.

“We were able to replace the dress, found the local store where it was purchased that had the same size, and they were able to hold that,” McConaghie said.

Zoey was amazed.

“They were able to get the exact one that I loved and was planning on getting in the first place, so it was really nice,” she said.

The teen was well dressed for her prom date, and for whoever else she saw that night — including a notable celebrity.

“One of the managers came over during dinner and let us know that Post Malone was there and maybe he’d be willing to take a picture since we were a prom group,” Zoey said. “So when we saw him go outside, one of the boys asked if we could take a picture and he was like, ‘Yeah.’ He was super nice and took a picture with our whole group.”

In total, Zoey said her prom date was great.

“It was fire,” she smiled.

Her mom was grateful to firefighters for the extra effort to make Zoey’s prom night special.

“They know what small things like that mean and it meant a lot — it meant a lot to our family, and it meant a lot to Zoey,” Hendrickson said. “They were amazing. They really were.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.