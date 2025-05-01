‘It’s stealing joy’: Hoosiers weigh in on post-game clash involving Tyrese Haliburton’s dad

By Naja Woods

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Despite the Pacers big overtime win to eliminate the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, an interaction after the game between Tyrese Haliburton’s dad is what made a lot of the headlines.

John got into a heated exchange with multiple people from the Milwaukee Bucks organization, including star player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I think it’s important to realize no matter what level it is — you have student-athletes, you have professional athletes — and they should be able to play without worrying about interference,” said IHSAA Assistant Commissioner Brian Lewis.

He told WRTV that there’s been a rise in incidents from fans, players, and coaches on all levels across the state and even the nation.

“I think over the last 5-10 years we’ve probably seen an increase,” he said.

Lewis said their organization its education based so they don’t see as many of these incidents that make major headlines, but he knows it’s been one of the factors that has contributed to the referee shortage statewide.

It’s something long-time basketball referee Rob Wann told WRTV he deals with frequently.

“It does have an effect on us. When in a closed environment, a small environment where you get parents that affect the flow of the game, we’re supposed to ignore it,” Wann said. “But when it becomes a point where it affects the game.”

Wann has officiated at the high school level for more than two decades and is a practice referee for the professionals, including the Pacers.

His posts have gone viral for not putting up with any disrespect on his court.

Local youth league organizer Anthoney Hampton told us, when this kind of behavior happens, it only does one thing.

“It’s stealing joy,” he said. “Youth sports is enjoyment , even professional sports. Sports take us away from a whole lot of tragedy, man, a whole lot of mental issues, and hopefully we can respect the participants.”

Haliburton also spoke out Tuesday night after the game on his dad’s behavior.

“Me and my pops have talked about that, and I don’t agree with, you know what, what transpired there from him, you know, you know, I think basketball is basketball, and let’s keep it on the court,” he said.

John apologized on Wednesday for his behavior.

