Advocates push for immigration reform during Kentucky Derby Week

By Alexis Mathews

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Horses are the highlight of the Kentucky Derby, but the hidden heroes are the immigrant workers who are instrumental in the success of the billion-dollar thoroughbred industry.

“Seventy-eight of the backstretch workers in the equine industry are immigrants and over 70 percent of our jockeys are Latinos and immigrants. So, now is the time,” said Rebecca Shi, CEO of American Business Immigration Coalition.

Groups in support of immigration reform spoke out Thursday on the Backside of Churchill Downs about the need to protect migrant workers.

The personal and professional concerns stem from ongoing threats to deport illegal immigrants by the Trump administration.

Equine officials, along with business leaders in hospitality and agriculture, worry about economic impacts to our nation’s workforce and rising unemployment rates.

They believe there are risks to workers’ temporary visas and threats to their permanent legal presence in the United States.

“We know they’re not criminals, they’ve been here for a while working, and they’re paying their taxes,” said Dale Romans, president of the Kentucky Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association. “We need a commonsense path to long-term legalization. No, we’re not talking citizenship, but just some kind of work permit. If we could have the perfect scenario, we could get an amnesty program that leads to a work permit.”

On the backside of Churchill Downs, most workers are native Spanish speakers representing about 20 different countries.

Those workers declined to talk to WLKY on camera, likely due to their heightened fear.

But, these advocacy groups hope to bring ease and some kind of resolve, saying they’ve met frequently with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C.

“This is a bipartisan issue, and I think we have the space where we can get something done to take care of the people that take care of us,” said Will Velie, an equine immigration attorney.

WLKY recently “Got the Facts” on Kentucky and Indiana counties that have partnered with the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, to detain illegal immigrants, including in Oldham and Bullitt counties.

