Man charged in brutal beating death of his mom awaits verdict as jury deliberates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — The fate of a 31-year-old Raleigh man charged in the death of his mother in an attack on both parents in 2023 is in the hands of 12 jurors.

Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday morning for the prosecution and defense in Christopher McCullough’s murder trial. Jurors started their deliberations early Thursday afernoon.

The incident occurred on August 6, 2023, at the McCullough’s Raleigh home. Raleigh police reported that Christopher physically attacked both Mary and his father, resulting in both having to be hospitalized.

His mother, Mary, later died from her injuries. According to the prosecutor, she was already being treated for chronic pulmonary disease and weighed only around 100 pounds when she was attacked.

“She could hardly sustain without walking around that oxygen that’s around her neck. It was a life-threatening blow to the head to cause a deep brain injury,” Assistant DA Melanie Shekita told the court.

Christopher was originally charged with assault, but it was later changed to murder. He was also charged with felony second-degree kidnapping, assault, and misdemeanor domestic violence protective order violation.

Graphic Details New details were revealed during the trial about the assault on the parents. Prosecutors say Christopher McCullough hit his mother multiple times and that he punched his 75-year-old father so hard, his father threw up repeatedly.

“He punched him so hard he vomited over and over again,” Assistant District Attorney Melanie Shekita told jurors.

McCullough’s parents had domestic violence protective orders against him at the time of the 2023 incident. The orders stated he was not to be within a hundred feet of either parent.

The couple adopted Christopher when he was 3 months old.

The prosecution replayed the doorbell video during closing arguments, showing Christopher McCullough leaving his parents’ home after allegedly attacking them.

While on the stand Wednesday, McCullough testified went he came to his parents’ home to get some gas money; he had been up six days straight and was under the influence of drugs.

“Probably took like 28 Adderalls and maybe smoked like 10 grams/14 grams of ICE,” McCullough said. He also said he drank and consumed psychedelic drugs.

Although he did admit he hit his father, he said he never punched or hit his mother.

“My fight or flight kicked in, and I hit him. Once he fell to the floor, I went back to see my mom and I realized she was lying on her face.”

The prosecution says that after the attack, the defendant took his parents’ car, their dog, and his 5-year-old son, who was visiting his grandparents.

Jury selection began on Monday, and the prosecution rested its case on Wednesday.

